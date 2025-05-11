  • Business Business

Uber announces game-changing partnership to provide futuristic new delivery service: 'A key part of our vision'

"Marks a milestone in our mission."

by Craig Gerard
"Marks a milestone in our mission."

Photo Credit: Instagram

A generation of kids grew up hoping robots would one day become commonplace. From movies like "Terminator" to "Wall-E," the technology of robots has played an outsized role on the big screen and in our imaginations. But more and more, they are finally becoming a part of daily life, and the ramifications are huge.

A prime example is the partnership between Uber Eats and Coco Robotics. The companies recently introduced a pilot program where emissions-free robots will deliver food orders in Miami, according to Chain Store Age. The plan is to start with the Wynwood and downtown areas of Miami and then expand throughout more neighborhoods.

This follows the successful introduction of robot deliveries in Los Angeles by Uber Eats. The company estimated that over 500,000 orders have already been delivered via robot. And this is only one of several Uber Eats robotics partnerships. It has also paired up with Serve Robotics to deliver Shake Shack and a few different companies that use electric driverless cars to complete their orders.

This is wonderful news for both consumers and the environment. Consumers save money, as robots do not expect any tips. And emissions-free deliveries limit the amount of dirty fuel, such as oil and gas, being burned, which pollutes our air and damages our ecosystems.

Incredibly, this is just the latest use of high-tech robots to help mitigate and solve complex environmental problems. A company called Ecoppia is using cutting-edge robots to clean large-scale solar panels without using water. And elsewhere, robots have been used for everything from cleaning up harmful microplastics in waterways to separating recyclables and even picking up cigarette butts.

Understandably, Uber executives are ecstatic about the expansion. "Autonomous delivery is a key part of our vision for the future of delivery," said head of autonomous delivery operations Megan Jensen.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Zach Rash, co-founder and CEO of Coco Robotics, focused on the environmental benefits: "Our expansion launch with Uber Eats marks a milestone in our mission to create a more sustainable and efficient delivery ecosystem."

Would you trust a self-driving car to take you to work every day?

For sure 👍

Maybe someday 🤔

I'm not sure 🤷

Never in a million years 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x