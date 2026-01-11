Lawmakers push forward on sweeping ban that will impact grocery shoppers: 'An investment in the well-being of our society'

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is taking a major step toward healthier public spaces by expanding its nationwide ban on single-use plastic products — a move leaders say will benefit both people and the environment, according to The National.

The UAE announced that it will implement the expanded ban in January 2026, widening restrictions on the import, manufacture, trade, and use of common disposable plastic items, including cutlery, straws, plates, stirrers, and Styrofoam food boxes and containers.

Alya Al Harmoodi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said that every step taken towards reducing the consumption of single-use plastics was "an investment in the well-being of our society."

This nationwide action builds on previous measures.

Plastic pollution has been a growing problem both in the UAE and worldwide. As EcoMENA noted, plastics were found in the stomachs of nine out of 10 dead turtles recovered near the UAE's coast, illustrating how everyday waste often ends up in waterways.

Globally, 19 to 23 million metric tons of plastic enter aquatic ecosystems each year, according to the UNEP. These plastics can also affect people directly.

Microplastics, which are shed by plastic as it slowly disintegrates, float around the environment, getting ingested or inhaled. A study linked microplastic exposure to health issues like cancers and lung disease, The Guardian reported.

Reducing plastic waste at the source can help limit these risks, leading to cleaner water, safer food, and healthier public spaces.

Policies like the UAE's nationwide ban can encourage broader shifts in food storage and packaging practices, including increased use of reusable bags and food containers, helping decrease levels of plastic-related toxins in everyday environments.

While some shoppers and businesses raised concerns about convenience and added costs, sustainability experts noted that phased rollouts, affordable reusable alternatives, and retailer support programs can help ease the transition for consumers.

These measures position the UAE as a regional leader in reducing plastic pollution and protecting community health, while also signaling momentum for similar policies globally.

Antonios Vouloudis, senior director of sustainability and stewardship at NYU Abu Dhabi, hoped that the UAE's nationwide ban "will inspire other countries in the region and beyond to implement similar strategies."

For residents, the shift can lead to cleaner neighborhoods, safer food and water, and healthier public spaces for generations to come.

