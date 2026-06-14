Man paid to tattoo meme coin on his forehead — then the typo became a real coin

The token hit a market cap of about $373,000 within hours.

A typo in a crypto bounty took on a life of its own after a man in Southern India accepted 40 SOL to tattoo a meme coin phrase on his forehead.

He appears to have followed the prompt exactly, including the error, and the mistaken spelling later became a token in its own right.

The incident is drawing fresh scrutiny of the viral crypto spectacle, especially when cash incentives and online attention intersect with people in precarious situations.

What happened?

Futurism reported that the incident stemmed from Pump.fun's new "GO" bounty marketplace, where crypto users can post cash rewards for people willing to carry out real-life tasks.

The specific bounty Arivu took offered 40 SOL, roughly $2,600, for getting "$boutywork" tattooed above his eyes.

The wording of the task itself appears to have contained a typo. That mistake seems to be why the June 6 video shows "$boutywork," not "$bountywork," inked on Arivu's forehead.

ICYMI: This Indian crypto user was denied a 40 $SOL reward because of a single missing letter.



A few days later, he had reportedly earned over $27,000.@Arivulife, a crypto user from Tamil Nadu, participated in a @Pumpfun bounty that asked users to tattoo "$boutywork" on their… pic.twitter.com/MG6RTkLUGq — The Crypto Times (@CryptoTimes_io) June 8, 2026

In the video, Arivu is shown sitting through the tattoo session as "$boutywork" is inked prominently across his forehead.

The error was quickly repackaged by crypto traders into a meme coin also named "$boutywork."

The token hit a market cap of about $373,000 within hours, while the people behind it sent Arivu nearly $29,000 in transaction fees.

Why does it matter?

Critics say the episode shows how easily speculative internet culture can slide into exploitation.

Pump.fun's bounty platform has reportedly hosted other troubling tasks as well, including humiliating and dangerous challenges, raising concerns that financial desperation is being turned into entertainment and profit.

Beyond the online joke, the incident underscores that internet-fueled crypto trends can affect real people.

While blockchain technology can support legitimate financial tools and, in some cases, help fund cleaner energy development, meme coin culture often runs on hype rather than lasting value.

That can leave participants vulnerable to scams, steep losses, and pressure to chase attention at any cost.

A typo became a tradable asset, and a permanent tattoo became part of a market frenzy — a dynamic critics say reflects deeper problems in attention-driven online economies.

What are people saying?

Even some crypto insiders expressed alarm about the trend.

One user tweeted, "How do we convince normies that Crypto is still a serious industry when we are slowly encouraging a disturbing trend where bounty platforms have turned attention into a task marketplace."

The same user added: "Instead of 'make a meme' or 'write a thread,' people are now being rewarded for permanent body changes, public embarrassment, risky stunts, and real-life disruption."

X's head of product, Nikita Bier, was also blunt, writing, "It's sad that all the rich people left crypto and it's now the entire industry is just teenagers in America forcing poor people to do shameful things."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.