Officials enact transformative law that will impact global supply chains: 'A historic threshold'

Turkey has officially implemented a major climate law, which is the first of its kind in the country.

According to Corporate Compliance Insights, the new law comes as a huge necessity due to Turkey's unique exposure to climate crises. With the country's positioning in the Mediterranean basin and the fact that it is a developing country, preventing and adapting Turkey to climate-related disasters is key.

Turkey's new climate law was drafted in February 2025 and enacted in July.

Severe weather events have taken a toll on Turkey, even just in 2025. Farmers have lost crops due to an array of natural disasters, from frost to extreme heat. This has not only impacted the farmers' incomes and livelihoods but also contributed to rising costs for consumers.

The Paris Agreement, which asks participating nations to meet climate-related goals, is propelling legislation like that of Turkey. In Switzerland, a commitment to net-zero pollution by 2050 has been set, which is in response to wanting to protect the country's glaciers and aligns with Turkey's goals.

The new law in Turkey targets net-zero pollution by 2053, requires both the government and the private sector to actively reduce their pollution, calls on local governments to create unique climate action plans, promotes renewable energy, and more.

The hope is that, with the new law in effect, the country, its ecosystem, and its citizens will be better protected from the impact of a fluctuating climate, and rerouting the issue at its dirty energy source will be addressed.

With Turkey exporting a large portion of its goods to places like the European Union, where border carbon regulation is enforced, this law is more than just an environmental move; it's a supply chain and economic necessity.

"This step is a historic threshold in terms of strengthening Turkey's position in global supply chains, increasing its access to green financing resources and aligning long-term green development goals with environmental responsibility," Corporate Compliance Insights wrote.

This transformative move by Turkey highlights the importance of voting for pro-climate candidates. Other ways to get involved in climate action include educating yourself on environmental issues and taking local action when possible.

