TSA issues plea to US travelers after live snake is found hidden inside a computer

Travelers have tried to carry some truly unusual items through airport security, but one recent discovery still managed to stand out after a live snake was found hidden inside a computer.

The Transportation Security Administration is now urging passengers not to conceal reptiles in electronics, and online reactions quickly turned to the obvious movie comparison.

What happened?

The TSA, the federal agency responsible for airport screening, described the incident in a joking Facebook post after officers checking a bag found a live snake tucked into a computer.

The agency said travelers cannot bring "knives and snakes" through security and specifically mentioned that passengers cannot take "a computer hard drive with a snake hidden inside it." It ended the message with a direct plea: "Please, no more snakes."

The discovery set off a stream of jokes. One commenter wrote, "Hey, that's my emotional support snake," and many others immediately connected it to the film "Snakes on a Plane," with one writing that "Samuel L. Jackson agrees."

Why does it matter?

Live animals are subject to airline policies and transportation rules, and concealing one inside a device is not an acceptable way to travel.

When people try to move animals through airports in unsafe, secretive ways, they put the animals, airport workers, and fellow passengers at risk.

A snake hidden inside an electronic compartment could be injured, overheat, or panic in such a cramped space. If it escaped, it could quickly create a safety issue in a crowded terminal or airplane cabin. Even if the animal is not venomous, an unexpected encounter could lead to fear, bites, delays, or harm to the animal itself.

The incident also reflects a broader pattern in which wildlife encounters become more dangerous when humans remove animals from their normal environments or handle them carelessly.

As BBC Future has explored, many human-wildlife conflicts are linked to the ways people transport, corner, or otherwise disrupt animals.

One reckless choice can have consequences far beyond the person making it, from delayed flights and stressed airport staff to harm to an animal that should never have been hidden in luggage to begin with.

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