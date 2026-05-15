Trump Phone buyers confront $59 million refund fine print as company promises to start deliveries

Trump Phone preorders are drawing new scrutiny after concerns that the phones may never be released, though the company is pushing back on those reports with new promises of upcoming deliveries.

Orders of the T1 phone reportedly generated $59 million through an estimated 590,000 in $100 deposits. However, the Trump Phone's release date has been delayed several times, per USA Today.

Now, much of the newest backlash centers on apparent inconsistencies between the preorder page and the company's terms over whether the $100 deposits are actually refundable.

On the Trump Mobile website, the fine print says: "The [$100] deposit does not lock in pricing, promotions, service plans, taxes, fees, shipping costs, or other commercial terms. Final pricing and offers will be disclosed at the time of purchase, and you will have the opportunity to accept or reject the final terms before completing your purchase. Pricing and promotional terms may change any time prior to purchase."

Several of the claims associated with the Trump Phone have raised questions, with Senator Elizabeth Warren, alongside other lawmakers, requesting the Federal Trade Commission investigate the allegedly misleading marketing claims regarding these deposits, per the Independent.

Additionally, while the brand initially included "Made in the USA" claims, the website has since been changed to state that these T1 phones are "designed with American values."

FROM OUR PARTNER Support pets in need with these special-edition memory foam shoes BOBS from Skechers has helped over 2 million shelter pets around the world — and the charity program just announced this year’s Paws for a Cause design-winning sneakers. These "hound huggers" and "kitten kicks" sneakers are machine washable and equipped with memory foam insoles. Plus, they were designed by passionate students who were inspired by their very own rescue pets. BOBS from Skechers is also committed to donating half a million dollars to the Best Friends Animal Society this year to help every dog and cat experience the safety and support of a loving home. Learn More

Brandon Girod of the Pensacola News Journal reported that the phone is likely manufactured by Chinese company Wingtech, citing analysis from Max Weinbach, an analyst at Creative Strategies, who said it matched a phone Amazon sells for $126.

"Same device as the T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G, custom body. Wingtech, now owned by Luxshare, makes it in Jiaxing, Wuxi, or Kunming China," Weinbach wrote in an X post last year.

Some of the reported specs appear to be different, as Girod said. So if true, it could at least be a more upgraded version. In any case, as of May 13, Trump Mobile announced on social media that the phones would ship this week.

"The T1 Phone has arrived!! Those who pre-ordered the T1 Phone will be receiving an update email. Phones start shipping this week!!!" Trump Mobile (@trumpmobile) wrote on Instagram.

The shipping announcement comes after months of delay, with customers initially expecting an August 2025 release, per USA Today.

It remains to be seen whether the T1 phone will be a success. The phone is priced at $499, which is hardly an exorbitant price considering the going rate for devices from well-established brands like Apple.

Still, holding on to a current phone longer, buying refurbished devices, and choosing carriers based on transparent pricing rather than branding or trends is one of the most effective ways to save money on electronics, not to mention reduce unnecessary waste — and many consumers are taking note.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.