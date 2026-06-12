Trump family reportedly made $2.3 billion on crypto while 1 million investors lost just as much

The fallout may have reached beyond dedicated crypto traders.

The Trump family reportedly took in at least $2.3 billion from crypto investors, while about 1 million people collectively lost nearly the same amount.

What's happening?

In a Reuters analysis highlighted by Gizmodo, Trump family crypto ventures were estimated to have produced at least $2.3 billion for the family after Trump returned to the presidency, while investors were down a combined $2.3 billion by the end of April.

A significant share of those reported gains came from $WLFI, the governance token tied to World Liberty Financial, a Trump family crypto venture.

The family received three-quarters of the proceeds from token sales and retains a 60% ownership stake in the company.

The analysis also pointed to losses tied to the $TRUMP memecoin.

Because the project does not publicly disclose revenue, Reuters relied on blockchain data to estimate outcomes.

While some early and large traders reportedly locked in major profits, many ordinary buyers did not.

World Liberty Financial disputed the analysis, saying that the token was "not an investment product" and that it "does not validate third-party methodologies for valuing governance tokens or estimating aggregate investor positions."

Why does it matter?

Reuters said its total included "retail buyers" as well as indirect investors who purchased Trump-linked financial products such as ETFs, suggesting the fallout may have reached beyond dedicated crypto traders.

$WLFI dropped from about $0.31 in August 2024 to roughly $0.05.

For buyers drawn by political branding, hype, or the prospect of easy returns, a decline that steep can wipe out savings quickly.

Not every crypto project works the same way. Some blockchain ventures aim to improve payment systems or support new financing models, including efforts that may overlap with cleaner energy development.

Still, memecoins and loosely explained governance tokens often carry especially high risk, and the broader crypto sector can also come with significant energy demands depending on how a network operates.

One public company, AI Financial, reportedly warned in an SEC filing that it may not survive another year after making a major bet on World Liberty Financial tokens.

What can I do?

Politically branded tokens and memecoins are highly speculative assets.

A blockchain project with transparent disclosures, a clear use case, and realistic financial information is very different from a token whose value depends mostly on attention and momentum.

Even when blockchain data is public, it can still be difficult for average buyers to understand the true economics behind a project, including who profits from token sales.

Filings, lawsuits, and on-chain analysis can give the public a clearer picture of how money moves, even when official disclosures are limited.

For now, though, the market remains murky.

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