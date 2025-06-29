Homeowner struggles with life-altering impacts of massive storm: 'It felt like a bomb went off'

And it's not just about the storms themselves.

Residents in Arden, a small unincorporated community in southern Buncombe County, North Carolina, are still grappling with the destruction caused by Tropical Storm Helene — more than eight months after it tore through the region.

For homeowner Kelly Minear, the storm wasn't just loud and frightening — it was life-altering. "It felt like a bomb went off," she recalled, according to the Citizen Times. "And then the ceiling started breaking apart over my head."

What's happening?

On September 27 of last year, Tropical Storm Helene made landfall in North Carolina, bringing torrential rains and strong winds that toppled trees and flooded homes. A massive white oak came crashing through the side of Minear's 1955 ranch house, leaving little behind but a sentimental white door marked with decades of height measurements.

The damage slashed the home's appraisal value by 85% — from $178,500 to just $27,700 — making repairs nearly impossible to finance.

According to FEMA, Tropical Storm Helene damaged more than 12,000 homes in Buncombe County, approximately 9% of the area's housing stock. Now, many homeowners are left trying to pick up the pieces with limited financial help and no guarantee that insurance will come through.

Why is this storm damage important?

Storms like Helene aren't just rare, one-off events anymore — they're showing up more often and hitting harder. That's because pollution from burning dirty energy sources is heating the planet, and all that extra heat gives storms more fuel to work with. The result? More rain, stronger winds, and a higher risk of flash flooding.

And it's not just about the storms themselves. As these disasters become more common, it's becoming increasingly difficult for people to protect their homes. Insurance companies are starting to back away from areas they see as too risky, which means many families are being left without coverage when they need it most.

Scroggs Construction Services co-owner Nick Scroggs — who Minear hired to make the repairs — explained to the Citizen Times, "Probably 30% or more of the people we started talking with at the beginning when the storm happened still don't have resolution from their insurance."

What's being done about the damage?

While recovery has been slow, some resources and precautions can help. Local and federal programs — like FEMA's Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant program — are working to support smarter rebuilding and help communities become more resilient in the face of extreme weather.

However, finding the right help after a disaster can be its own challenge. After storms like Helene, shady contractors often swoop in, looking to take advantage of overwhelmed homeowners.

To stay safe, experts recommend sticking with local contractors, getting multiple estimates, and being cautious about anyone who shows up uninvited, offering to "fix everything fast." The National Association of Home Builders also recommends verifying contractor licenses and carefully reviewing contracts before signing.

