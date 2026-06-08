Employees say Texas town fired them after water clerk 'refused to lie' amid water-quality arrest fallout

"That's our focus and that's what we're going to put out there? Instead of dealing with the water?"

A small Texas town's water troubles are fueling an even bigger public outcry.

As FOX 4 reports, two former city employees are suing, saying they were fired for refusing to help cover up retaliation stemming from criticism of the local water supply.

The lawsuit brings together dirty-water complaints, free-speech concerns, and alleged retaliation against workers who say they were trying to tell the truth.

What happened?

Former Trinidad city workers Alex Estrada and Colby Reyes are suing the city, along with City Administrator Cynthia Dosier and Police Chief Charles Gregory, for wrongful termination, FOX 4 detailed.

At the center of the complaint is Reyes, who previously served as a water clerk and alleges she lost her job after she "refused to lie" for city officials in the aftermath of a City Hall protest arrest.

The person arrested was Winston Noles, a citizen journalist identified by FOX 4 as the operator of the YouTube channel Otto the Watchdog (@OttotheWatchdog). He broadcast the demonstration live.

In the video, Noles stands outside Trinidad City Hall holding a sign reading "[expletive] bad cops" among others, tying the protest to the town's ongoing water controversy. A municipal judge later threw out the case against him, FOX 4 noted.

The suit, as described by FOX 4, says Estrada accuses Gregory of falsely claiming Reyes had been frightened by the protest so there would be grounds to arrest Noles. Reyes allegedly stated that she was "never offended," and the lawsuit says she and Estrada were dismissed later that same morning "without any legitimate cause."

The legal fight comes on top of another arrest. Resident Jennifer Combs was charged after a Facebook post about the town's water, though a grand jury declined to indict her, FOX 4 noted.

Why does it matter?

The station revealed that residents continue to post images of murky tap water while the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reviews a complaint tied to Trinidad's water.

No hospitalizations linked to Trinidad's water have been confirmed, but residents are still looking for answers. FOX 4 reported that free independent water testing is being arranged for people served by the town's water system.

What are people saying?

Estrada told FOX 4 that "this is the wrong reason that the city is on the map for." He added to the station that he believes the town's water problems may stem from poorly maintained underground lines.

Trinidad Mayor Dennis Haws expressed alarm, telling FOX 4 that an outside agency should investigate. He also questioned why city leaders appeared to be focused on personnel battles.

"That's our focus, and that's what we're going to put out there?" Haws asked incredulously to FOX 4. "Instead of dealing with the water?"

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