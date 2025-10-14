Multistate survey reveals what two-thirds of likely voters want to happen to the electric grid: 'This is not a partisan issue'

Nearly two-thirds of likely voters in a handful of states are in favor of adding more transmission lines to connect clean energy and strengthen grid reliability, according to a new survey.

The Conservative Energy Network, a nonprofit network of state-based organizations that describes itself as "focused on promoting clean energy innovation rooted in conservative values," surveyed likely general election voters in Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

The Ohio Capital Journal summarized the group's findings, noting that Ohio's and Pennsylvania's power grids were severely backlogged. Voters from those two states were slightly more supportive of expanding pathways for delivering clean energy.

The survey also found that 90% of people were concerned about rising energy costs. While there are a variety of reasons behind these spikes, integrating more solar at the household level is a great way to help ordinary people cut their monthly electricity bills. Plus, the integration of this clean, renewable energy source into more homes and businesses will help slash the amount of planet-heating pollution we produce.

One thing that holds some homeowners back from going solar is the upfront costs of installing a system. Leasing solar panels is one way to avoid this upfront expense, and Palmetto is one company with solar leasing options. Palmetto even has plans available for no money down.

If leasing isn't for you, EnergySage has free tools that give would-be customers estimates on purchasing and installing panels, making it easy to compare quotes.

Still not sure? Palmetto also has a handy guide that explains the pros and cons of leasing and buying solar panels to help you make a more informed decision.

You can also sign up for community solar, which lets you tap into clean energy without installing solar panels of your own. This low-commitment option could still save you up to $150 a year. It's also a great solution for renters.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Get Started

The new survey, which included Democrats, Republicans, and independent voters, showed that rising energy costs transcend party lines, according to Chris Lane, a senior partner at Cygnal, the polling firm that conducted the survey on behalf of the Conservative Energy Network.

"This is not a partisan issue. … You don't have to appeal to one side or another," he said at the National Conservative Energy Summit in Cleveland, per the Ohio Capital Journal.

John Szoka, CEO of the Conservative Energy Network, said in a press release that the findings "underscore a clear message."

"Voters across the political spectrum agree that affordable, reliable energy is the backbone of American prosperity and security," he said. "When we invest in modern transmission, we strengthen our economy, protect families from rising costs, and ensure America, not foreign adversaries, controls our energy future."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.