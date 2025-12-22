Officials raise concerns as new Washington Commanders stadium poses major problems for residents: 'Not what I think DC should be building'

A new stadium is being built in Washington, D.C., and city councillors are working to make it as transit-friendly as possible, according to WTOP.

The new Washington Commanders stadium is scheduled to replace the current one in 2030, and planning is underway. At a recent transportation roundtable, stakeholders discussed how to avoid clogging roads on game days. One proposal included adding an entirely new metro stop so rail lines could better serve the upgraded facility. Another option was a rapid bus service from existing train stations.

As speakers compared stadium projects in other cities, one councillor pushed back against Baltimore's.

"That's a site surrounded by oceans of asphalt and surface parking lots. So, I had to bring up pretty fast — that's not my ideal. It's not what I think D.C. should be building at all," Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen said, per WTOP.

Besides being a burden on municipal infrastructure and impractical during high-traffic events, cars incur significant health and environmental costs. Tailpipe pollution and tire particulates pose health risks to anyone in the area. This pollution also reaches high into the atmosphere, trapping heat and exacerbating destructive weather patterns such as wildfires and floods.

Using public transportation is a great way to avoid all of these costs. Even for those who still need to drive, more people on the bus or train means fewer cars on the road and less congestion for drivers.

While there were many kinks to iron out, Washington, D.C., officials sounded unified in their desire to provide good public transit options for those attending games at the new Washington Commanders stadium.

"We want to make this the most transit-friendly stadium in the country, and we know that we can use all the other modes as opportunities for folks to get there, so that we can really minimize the impact on the communities," D.C. Department of Transportation Director Sharon Kershbaum said, per WTOP.

