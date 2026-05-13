Toyota's EV sales erupt as gas prices spike, pushing the bZ into America's top 3

The surge comes as high gas prices push more drivers to consider going electric.

Toyota's battery-electric vehicle sales — meaning fully electric models, not hybrids — just had a breakout moment.

The company sold over 35,000 BEVs worldwide in March 2026, representing its best EV sales month ever, and a 139% increase from a year earlier, according to Electrek.

The surge comes as high gas prices due to the war in Iran push more drivers to consider going electric.

In Toyota's Japanese market, it saw a massive 4,117% increase in sales when compared to March of last year.

And while the U.S., of course, could not see a jump as big as this, Toyota's bZ EV became the No. 3 best-selling EV across the U.S., behind only the Tesla Model Y and Model 3.

Toyota's EV sales growth appears to be coming from a straightforward combination of economics and practicality: Gas is getting more expensive, and Toyota's newer electric models are looking more useful to cost-conscious drivers.

That phenomenon has been especially visible with the 2026 bZ in America. According to Electrek, its 314-mile range, NACS charging compatibility, and sub-$35,000 starting price have helped make it a stronger option for shoppers trying to cut fuel costs.

Clearly, buyers can shift their vehicle preferences when fuel costs rise and a lower-priced EV starts to feel like a realistic option. For many households, gasoline is one of the most unpredictable recurring costs tied to owning a vehicle. When prices jump, EVs can start to look much less niche and much more like a practical way to save money. The numbers Toyota has released reflect that shift.

And beyond fuel savings, people appreciate that BEVs require far less maintenance when compared to internal combustion engine vehicles, making total savings even higher. Avoiding trips to gas stations is another added perk, as is keeping your community's air cleaner for everyone.

Whether Toyota's EV sales success continues throughout the rest of 2026 and beyond, many automakers are seeing a massive increase in interest in vehicles that don't burn fuel to move.

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