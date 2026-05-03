Toyota's new electric SUV sees 78% explosion in sales: 'Beating... Chevy Equinox EV'

A new all-electric vehicle is gaining serious traction in early 2026: the Toyota bZ SUV.

According to Electrek, Toyota has sold over 10,000 units of the new model over the first three months of the year.

Peter Johnson, who authored the Electrek report, noted that these figures are "beating out GM's top-selling Chevy Equinox EV."

These sales figures come as more U.S. drivers are expressing interest in EVs amid soaring gas prices. Those who already own EVs know that all-electric driving comes with more than a few perks.

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First, EVs are typically much cheaper to operate than their gas-powered counterparts, thanks to lower maintenance costs and the ability to avoid high fuel prices. Plus, those who charge at home can save even more by taking advantage of low residential electricity prices.

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Compared to the same three-month period last year, Toyota's bZ sales reached 10,029 units, representing a 78.8% year-over-year increase.

On the other hand, GM saw a 7.2% decrease in Equinox EV sales in its first quarter, with 9,589 cars sold.

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This marks a major momentum shift for Toyota's EV branch. Last year, GM's Equinox ranked third in U.S. EV sales behind the Tesla Model Y and Model 3, while Toyota's electric SUV didn't even make the top 10.

The sales increase follows significant upgrades to the bZ over its predecessor, including a 25% boost in driving range and the addition of NACS ports, which provide access to Tesla's Supercharger network.

Plus, the new model can recharge from 10% to 80% in roughly half an hour.

A few commenters on the Electrek post added their thoughts about the new and improved Toyota model.

"It really seems like Toyota took the criticism of the bZ4X in a constructive way and actually addressed much of it," one said. "The refreshed bZ appears to be, far and away, much more competitive than the bZ4X before it. … So kudos to them for turning it around."

"It's a Goldilocks mix of just-right economy, size and style," another added.

While affordable, long-range EVs like this are accelerating the shift away from gas-powered driving, the everyday convenience of EV ownership, such as the ability to charge at home, remains a major advantage for drivers considering the switch.

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