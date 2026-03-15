Toyota sees 'surprise sales surge' in key vehicle category with 2026 release: 'Among the best-selling … in the US'

It's a second run in the U.S. EV market for the well-known Japanese brand.

Toyota's bZ electric vehicle is carving out an increasing chunk of market share with a low price and improved performance.

It's a second run in the U.S. EV market for the well-known Japanese brand following what Electrek described as a "slow start" for the bZ4X, which was upgraded and renamed.

"Better late than never ... after updating the electric SUV in the areas where it matters the most," the publication's Peter Johnson wrote.

The 2026 bZ ranked fourth in January sales, at 2,769 EVs. That bested Hyundai's Ioniq 5 by several hundred; the Ford Mustang Mach-E by more than 1,000; as well as models from Kia, Ford, and Honda by significant margins, the publication reported.

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Electrek characterized it as "a surprise sales surge."

Part of the reason is better performance, highlighted by 338 horsepower and 314 miles of range. The news comes as the U.S. sector adjusts to the early elimination of robust federal tax incentives. But switching to an EV still carries great benefits, including cleaner and quieter travel. EV owners also save about $1,500 in gas and service costs annually. Some states are still offering perks for buying and charging the rides as well.

Charging at home is the cheapest way to repower the batteries, providing hundreds to thousands of dollars in savings when compared to gas and public ports that levy fees, according to Qmerit. That's based on an average annual driving distance of 13,489 miles.

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The latest EV sales data from Cox Automotive could be an early indication of how the market is shifting since tax incentives ended. January's new sales, at 66,276, dropped nearly 30% from last January. But used EV sales rose 21.2%, to 31,503. It's evidence that battery and EV tech have reliable longevity that can extend to multiple owners. And most used rides likely have plenty of warranty left. Recurrent reported that the average battery guarantee is eight years or 100,000 miles.

The bZ is an appealing option as a new vehicle, coming in colors that include "wind chill pearl" and "supersonic red." The compact sport utility vehicle has a sharp exterior that favors angles over curves, with a high-tech interior you'd expect from the popular brand. Toyota lists it starting at $34,900, making it among the most affordable EVs on the market. Electrek reported that Toyota has some incentives available that bring the price even lower.

It "was among the best-selling EVs in the U.S.," Johnson wrote

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