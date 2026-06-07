California residents sue GKN Aerospace over toxic leak crisis

"Garden Grove families did not sign up to live next door to a major industrial chemical emergency."

A toxic chemical leak at a Garden Grove aerospace facility in California has triggered evacuations, emergency warnings, and now a class action lawsuit from residents who say preventable industrial failures put them in harm's way.

The legal action targets GKN Aerospace after tens of thousands of people were forced to leave their homes amid fears that a leaking tank could rupture or explode.

What happened?

According to KTLA 5, the class action lawsuit has been brought against GKN Aerospace by two Garden Grove residents who live inside the evacuation area. The case, filed by The X-Law Group P.C. and Presidio Law Firm LLP, centers on the leak emergency near the company's facility at 12122 Western Ave.

The incident involves a 34,000-gallon tank leaking methyl methacrylate (MMA). The chemical is a flammable liquid used to make acrylic plastics, and after the leak was reported May 21, officials said the tank could rupture or explode.

Roughly 50,000 residents were evacuated while crews worked continuously to cool the tank and track its temperature. Orange County Fire Authority officials said they could not offload the material because the tank's valves were broken and clogged.

The complaint says GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems Inc. and others did not do enough to protect the surrounding community from a known danger. It seeks relief related to evacuation orders, interference with property use, potential health risks, loss of use of homes, associated expenses and diminished property values.

Why does it matter?

Evacuations can bring hotel costs, missed work, school disruptions, transportation problems, anxiety over possible health impacts and uncertainty about when — or whether — it will be safe to return home. Homeowners may also face property damage or declining home values.

The complaint argues the fallout was not simply a matter of bad luck. It says MMA is commonly used in manufacturing, but when the substance is improperly stored or handled, toxic vapors can drift into nearby neighborhoods and put thousands of people at risk.

What's being done?

Attorneys for affected residents say they should be repaid for evacuation losses, property-related damage, and other costs imposed on them.

"Garden Grove families did not sign up to live next door to a major industrial chemical emergency, and they deserve answers, accountability, and representation now," said Filippo Marchino, founder and Managing Partner of The X-Law Group.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.