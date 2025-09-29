Town sparks controversy with proposed ban on certain businesses: 'People will be held accountable'

"We feel that these requirements are so burdensome."

One small town in western Wisconsin is taking a bold step to protect its community and environment, according to a report by Wisconsin Public Radio.

Leaders in the town of Isabelle are weighing a new ordinance that would block the development of large livestock operations, also known as concentrated animal feeding operations, which often have over 1,000 total animal units.

Under the draft ordinance, farm operators would need to pay an application fee and submit detailed plans for things like handling manure and ensuring fire safety. They'd also have to outline steps to protect waterways and provide financial assurances to guarantee funds are available to clean up any pollution resulting from operations.

The proposed rules come after years of concern about how massive farms, sometimes holding thousands of cows, can affect groundwater and increase harmful runoff into rivers and streams. Residents in Rock Elm and Gilman are also exploring similar measures, showing a regional trend of people banding together to defend their air and water.

Cleaner groundwater means safer drinking water from wells, along with reduced risk of bacteria or high nitrate concentration — which means fewer worries about agricultural runoff triggering algae blooms that harm wildlife and public health. In a 2024 report, Pierce County confirmed that 14% of wells tested had unsafe nitrate levels, according to WPR.

On a broader scale, policies like this can help cut methane pollution from massive manure storage facilities, a major potential win for public health and our warming planet.

But not everyone supports the proposal. Erin Tomasik, community relations manager with the Dairy Business Association, was quoted by WPR as saying, "We feel that these requirements are so burdensome that only a few farms are going to be in a position to be able to pay the fees and complete the permits and maintain the reporting requirements."

Scott Nelson, chair for the town of Isabelle, said, "We just want to reinforce state statute and make sure that the environment is sound and that there's good business practices by the CAFO people, and that people will be held accountable for any misrepresentation of what they're going to be doing," according to WPR.

