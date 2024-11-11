Bakery company rolls out new product that could set a new standard for the industry: 'A family-owned business that cares deeply about future generations'

"It was essential that sustainability improvements would also enhance the customer experience."

Sustainability and carbohydrate lovers, rejoice: A favorite pita brand just got more environmentally friendly. Toufayan Bakeries, a U.S.-based family-owned bakery known for its pita bread, just announced new sustainable packaging upgrades for all of its products.

Packaging Gateway reported on the changes, which include upgraded, 100% recyclable packaging with a resealable zipper — an improvement that will be introduced across nearly all of its bakery offerings.

This new zipper closure, the company explained, will eliminate the need for plastic clips and inner cellophane liners, reducing the company's plastic consumption by more than 40 tons per year. It comes as Toufayan has announced several other sustainability initiatives, such as improving its waste reduction and responsible sourcing policies.

🗣️ When you think about a product's packaging, which of these factors is more important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Packaging Gateway quoted Toufayan's marketing and sales vice president, Karen Toufayan, who said: "Upgrading our entire product line to best-in-class sustainable packaging reflects our commitment as a family-owned business that cares deeply about future generations. It was essential that sustainability improvements would also enhance the customer experience while maintaining pricing."

Reducing plastic production doesn't just decrease the use of dirty, planet-warming fossil fuels; it also ensures that fewer microplastics are entering our environment each year. These microscopic particles are already being discovered inside human bodies, leading scientists to fear that they may produce long-term negative health impacts.

Many brands have been looking to make similar upgrades as consumer support for innovative and sustainable products has been growing. According to consulting and research group McKinsey, over 60% of American consumers would pay more for a product if it offered more sustainable packaging.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

In response, brands are getting creative with their packaging to try to retain customers with new and improved sustainability policies, especially when their products are historically plastic-heavy. For example, one bottled water brand has begun tethering its caps to the bottles so that the caps can reach the processing facility for proper recycling. And Nestle has begun migrating some of their protein powders to paperboard, rather than plastic, containers.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.