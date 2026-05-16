Trump weather service cuts raise fears of weaker tornado warnings around Kansas City

Cuts to National Weather Service operations under President Trump's administration are raising concerns that communities around Kansas City and across Tornado Alley will have weaker forecasting tools when dangerous storms develop.

While meteorologists understand the use of weather balloons may sound old-fashioned, the data they gather can be essential for catching subtle atmospheric shifts before severe weather hits.

The questions resurfaced after tornadoes touched down near Kansas City in April, including an EF-2 that struck Ottawa, Kansas. Another EF-0 tornado briefly touched down west of the city, leading to three injuries.

After Trump administration cost-cutting in 2025 tied to Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, roughly 13% of balloon launch locations were eliminated, per CBS News.

NBC News reported that an initial April forecast did not include a tornado threat, raising questions about whether the reduced launch schedule left forecasters with less information than they would normally have.

Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist with the Wisconsin Environmental Mesonet, told NBC News, "We are missing data at the normal times…[there's a] big area over the southern Plain in the central United States without that weather balloon data, which might have caused the models to not forecast the day's activity as well as it could have."

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According to Government Technology, Vagasky added, "We don't have weather balloons that are being released every 50 miles every hour. So when we don't launch those balloons, or we don't launch those balloons when the models are expecting that data, that's missing potentially an important clue for us to understand what the forecast is going to evolve to do."

In eastern Kansas and western Missouri, accurate severe weather forecasts are a scientific challenge. That's concerning, because better warning systems or just a little more lead time can be the difference between a family getting to shelter or being caught off guard.

Weather balloons help fill in data on the atmosphere that satellites and surface instruments cannot fully measure. Forecast models are designed to take in as much of that information as possible. But when data is missing, even small gaps can spread through the system, making forecasts less precise over time.

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