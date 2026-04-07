Timelapse video shows massive cargo ship getting 'cut out' of ice in Lake Superior

"I've watched this several times already."

Something as routine as a cargo shipment can turn into a full-on spectacle when ice decides to take over.

A local witness filmed a mesmerizing timelapse of an enormous cargo ship struggling to break free from an unyielding prison of ice, Fox 21 reported.

Filmed in Duluth, Minnesota, along Lake Superior, the video captures an 826-foot vessel trapped in frozen waters before being carved out and rescued by the United States Coast Guard Cutter Spar.

Recorded by resident Danielle Thralow and shared on Facebook, the clip condenses four hours of footage into just one minute. The ship, identified as the Lee A. Tregurtha, sits motionless in dense ice before help arrives.

When the USCGC Spar enters the scene, it cuts a path through the frozen surface, gradually freeing the vessel.

The timelapse transforms the ordeal into something surreal — the Tregurtha wedged in ice, briefly liberated by the Spar, only to be trapped once more before a final, triumphant escape.

According to officials, the ship became stuck just outside the port while beginning its first voyage to Marquette. Thankfully, no injuries or fuel leaks were reported.

The dramatic rescue underscores how unpredictable conditions on the Great Lakes can be.

One key factor this year has been extreme weather swings. In March, a sharp dip in the jet stream brought heavy snowfall across the region, contributing to significant ice buildup like that seen in the video.

This kind of weather whiplash, rapid shifts between warm and cold, can create serious challenges for shipping and infrastructure alike.

"I felt sorry for the other vessels watching and I'm sure worrying about their buddy," one commenter wrote.

Yet for many viewers online, the sheer spectacle left them nothing short of spellbound.

"That was awesome!" one person wrote.

Another said, "I've watched this several times already."

"Laughing at how fast the time lapse makes the USCGC Spar looks," a third added. "So cool!"

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