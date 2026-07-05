TikToker's vintage thrift haul has viewers ready to skip fast fashion this week

Over 26,000 TikTok users have liked a recent thrift-haul post, helping spotlight a creator's case for buying used instead of defaulting to fast fashion. With a lineup of vintage pieces, the video shows secondhand shopping as a stylish, affordable option that can also be fun.

What happened?

TikTok creator Julia Reeves (@julializreeves) captioned her post, "Your sign to go thrifting this week!!!" and used the video to show vintage finds and Ralph Lauren pieces she picked up secondhand.

Shot as a first-person haul, the clip takes viewers through the thrifted pieces. Instead of focusing on a brand-new shopping spree, it highlights the appeal of searching thrift stores for older items that feel more personal than mass-produced trend pieces.

Why does it matter?\

Thrifting can be one of the easiest ways for people to cut waste and save money at the same time. Shopping secondhand often means spending less on everyday essentials such as jeans, jackets, sweaters, kids' clothes, and even household basics, while also giving perfectly usable items a longer life. In some cases, it can also lead to rare or valuable pieces at major discounts.

That is especially significant in a world where fast fashion encourages constant buying and quick disposal. Choosing used clothing instead of new can help reduce demand for resource-intensive production and keep more textiles out of landfills. For shoppers on tight budgets, thrift stores can also offer a practical way to build a wardrobe without sacrificing quality or style.

If you want to try it yourself, check out the TCD Guide's page on thrifting for more tips and discussion from other readers.

What are people saying?

People were loving the haul in the comments. One person wrote, "Congratulations on winning the thifting lottery last week." Another was jealous of all the great stuff she was finding. They wrote, "My thrift stores are never this good!"

There were even a few people who spotted things they really wanted. One person went as far as to ask the TikToker to go back, buy the item, and ship it to them. "OK, please when you were holding up the picture for your kitchen. There was a duck picture in the back. I need it. I'll pay whatever plus shipping," they wrote.

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