Woman's clothing haul sparks the same reaction from viewers: 'Need to go thrifting'

Beyond the lower prices, secondhand shopping can lead to rare and valuable finds.

A sustainable fashion post on TikTok is drawing inspiration and an immediate urge to head to the thrift store.

For anyone trying to dress well without overspending — or overconsuming — that response makes plenty of sense.

What happened?

On TikTok, creator Ella-Mollie (@ellamolliee) posted a video about sustainable fashion.

She suggested that you can cultivate an entire wardrobe of stunning items if you have a keen eye and know which thrift stores to hit.

In the footage, she showed finds like a yellow skirt for £3 ($4), cute handbags and totes, stylish shoes, and name-brand apparel.

One commenter wrote, "Need to find good shops."

Another added, "Need to go thrifting."

Rather than treating fashion as disposable, more shoppers are looking for ways to refresh their wardrobes with less waste and less financial strain.

Why does it matter?

Thrifting can be one of the simplest ways to make clothing purchases feel more practical and less wasteful. Buying secondhand helps keep usable items in circulation longer, which can reduce demand for newly manufactured clothes and the resources required to produce them.

It can also be a major money-saver. Thrift stores often carry everyday essentials — from jeans and jackets to workwear, kids' clothes, and even household basics — at prices far below what shoppers would pay for those items new.

For families trying to stretch a budget, that can make a meaningful difference.

There is also the treasure-hunt appeal. Beyond the lower prices, secondhand shopping can lead to rare and valuable finds that would cost far more elsewhere, including vintage pieces, higher-end brands, and unique items that do not look like everything else on the rack.

What can I do?

Looking for staple pieces first — such as denim, sweaters, outerwear, or bags — can make thrifting feel less overwhelming and immediately more useful.

It can also help to visit different types of resale spots. Traditional thrift stores, consignment shops, charity shops, and online secondhand marketplaces can all offer different price points and inventory. If one store is a miss, another may have exactly what you need.

A little patience can pay off financially. Shoppers who go in with a list, check labels, and inspect quality can often find pieces that last longer than some fast-fashion alternatives.

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