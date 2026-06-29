TikToker offers a blunt fix for inundation of Amazon Prime Day 'must-haves'

Pausing before clicking "buy" can help shoppers avoid expensive purchases that go unused.

Even though Amazon Prime Day promotions are behind us, one TikTok creator is pushing back on the idea that every sale is a shopping emergency. Her message is simple: Before buying another "must-have," take a breath and appreciate what you already own.

What happened?

In a recent TikTok, creator Molly (@mollymenning) shared a short but pointed reminder for anyone feeling overwhelmed by deal-driven marketing. The post taps into the growing "underconsumption" conversation online, where users are questioning impulse purchases and encouraging more intentional spending.

"We are all getting flooded with Prime Day must-haves and things you NEED from Amazon but the truth is we do not need anything. We just need to love the life we already have," the creator wrote in the caption.

Prime Day and similar shopping events often bring a flood of social media posts highlighting limited-time offers meant to create urgency, even when the products themselves are far from necessary.

Why does it matter?

This kind of reminder can translate directly into money saved. Pausing before clicking "buy" can help shoppers avoid expensive purchases that go unused. Even skipping a handful of impulse buys can leave more room in the budget for groceries, rent, travel, or genuine necessities.

There is also a practical side to underconsumption. Buying less often can mean less clutter at home, fewer duplicate items, and less time spent chasing trends that quickly fade. In many cases, it can also help shoppers avoid misleading sales tactics, in which "discounted" prices are not always as impressive as they seem.

Continuing to use the items you already own longer can reduce waste and cut down on the environmental impact associated with manufacturing, packaging, and shipping new products.

What are people saying?

Commenters were quick to agree with the creator's message.

"Yes I so love this, the constant pressure that we always need more is so overwhelming," one person wrote.

Others turned the post into practical shopping advice.

"100% agree. I keep things in my cart and on Prime day, if it's on sale, I then ask myself how much I really need it/how badly I want it," one commenter said. "I 'save for later' and try to only get what I need while maybe treating myself to one or two things."

The same person also warned that "sometimes prime days don't really mark things down. They just make it look like they did."

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