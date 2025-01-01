Concerning analysis uncovers major issue with TikTok: 'Addictiveness … has consequences'

By understanding the impact of their online behaviors, individuals can make more informed choices.

Scrolling through social media isn't just a waste of time — it's also a gas-guzzling activity.

What's happening?

A recent study by Greenly, a Paris-based carbon accounting consultancy, reveals that TikTok's annual carbon footprint may surpass that of entire nations. As reported by The Guardian, TikTok's 2023 pollution in the United States, United Kingdom, and France alone were estimated at approximately 7.6 million metric tons of harmful gases, exceeding the emissions of platforms such as Twitter and Snapchat.

Given that these three countries represent just under 15% of TikTok's global user base, the platform's worldwide carbon footprint is likely around 50 million metric tons, which is almost equivalent to Greece's carbon pollution in 2023 of 51.7 million metric tons).

Why are carbon emissions concerning?

TikTok's significant carbon footprint is primarily due to its highly engaging, video-centric content, which requires a lot of energy for data processing and transmission. The platform's algorithm promotes continuous content consumption, leading users to spend an average of 45.5 minutes daily on the app — considerably more than on other social media platforms.

"The whole algorithm is built around the massification of videos," Greenly CEO Alexis Normand told The Guardian. "Addictiveness also has consequences in terms of incentivizing people to generate more and more [of a carbon] footprint on an individual basis."

This extended usage amplifies the platform's environmental impact. The average TikTok user generates approximately the same amount of carbon as they would if they drove a gasoline-powered car an extra 123 miles each year. With more than a billion users worldwide, these emissions can add up, contributing significantly to the overheating of our planet.

What's being done about carbon pollution?

Some social media companies are addressing the environmental impact of digital platforms, investing in more energy-efficient data centers and renewable energy sources to power their operations. Users can also contribute by moderating their app usage and supporting platforms that prioritize sustainability.

Additionally, raising awareness about the carbon footprint of digital activities is crucial. By understanding the environmental impact of their online behaviors, individuals can make more informed choices, reducing unnecessary usage and advocating for greener technologies.

