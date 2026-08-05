Tigo opens new virtual power plant programs in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia

Home batteries in parts of the Mid-Atlantic may soon be able to do more than keep the lights on during an outage.

Tigo Energy has said some of its battery-backed systems can participate in new virtual power plant programs, potentially opening up an extra source of savings for homeowners.

According to PV Magazine, the expansion could also help make local neighborhoods and power grids more resilient during periods of heavy electricity demand, when utilities are looking for flexible sources of stored energy.

What happened?

Across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia, Tigo said certain products either qualify or are expected to qualify for virtual power plant programs.

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These programs allow utilities to draw on electricity stored in home batteries at specific times, typically when demand across the grid is peaking.

Homeowners with systems using Tigo's "Energy Intelligence" series inverters and EI or Go batteries may be able to earn rewards by letting utilities use some of the power stored in those batteries. Customers can sign up through the Tigo EI App or the online EI Portal.

According to Tigo chief marketing and customer experience officer JD Dillon, the program could give installers another way to differentiate themselves as the market gets more crowded. The company also expects to speak with installers from the region about the opportunity at the RE+ Mid-Atlantic trade show, scheduled for August 12 and 13 at Philadelphia's Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Why does it matter?

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Virtual power plants can turn thousands of individual home batteries into a shared energy resource. Rather than relying as heavily on more polluting power generation during high-demand periods, utilities can tap electricity that has already been stored in homes, helping stabilize the grid while offering participants a financial benefit.

Homeowners who invest in solar and battery storage may be able to lower utility bills, get more value from their equipment, and still maintain backup power during blackouts or severe weather. Greater battery participation can also help reduce pressure on local grids, especially in fast-growing communities.

What's being done?

Tigo said its eligible battery incentive and virtual power plant programs are not limited to the Mid-Atlantic. The company's website also listed programs in states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, the Carolinas, Puerto Rico, and Texas. Tigo supplies some module-level power electronics to EG4 Electronics, and the partnership includes Tigo's U.S.-made power optimizer products and other components built into EG4 inverters.

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"Expanding program eligibility gives more installers the opportunity to deliver differentiated energy solutions while helping homeowners unlock additional value from their battery systems," Dillon said in a statement.

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