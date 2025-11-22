Officials switch on game-changing facility that will transform power grid: 'A testament to what's possible'

Advancements in battery storage are changing the game for the clean energy industry. In Michigan, a new battery storage project is serving as a prime example of the potential energy gains battery storage offers.

According to a press release by Michigan's newsroom, the state has opened its first utility-scale battery project, the Tibbits Energy Storage Facility. Located in Coldwater, the project is the result of a joint effort by Jupiter Power and Consumers Energy.

Battery storage facilities play a crucial role in meeting energy demands and stabilizing the grid. Wind turbines, for example, generate a surplus of clean energy on windy days. By pairing those turbines with a battery storage system, companies can optimize how that energy is used, storing it on days when extra energy isn't needed and releasing it during times when energy demands are high.

Likewise, solar panels produce more power on sunny days than on cloudy or rainy days. To prevent that extra energy from getting wasted, battery storage systems conserve that energy for times when energy supplies are low.

As a result, battery storage systems "stabilize electricity prices and strengthen reliability for local providers," according to the press release, providing clean energy to the local community while decreasing energy prices.

The Tibbits Energy Storage Facility doesn't just provide 100 megawatts of power, though. It also provides "$1.7 million in benefits to Coldwater Township" and creates "good-paying jobs."

"Battery storage is the backbone of a clean, affordable and reliable energy system," Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Director Phil Roos noted in the press release. "Projects like the Tibbits Energy Storage Facility are a testament to what's possible when innovation, forward-thinking policy and strong partnerships come together."

As states continue to prioritize clean energy goals, they help improve air quality, combat rising global temperatures, and strengthen local grid resilience. The Tibbits Energy Storage Facility is a step in the right direction, helping the state achieve its goal to reach 2,500 megawatts of battery storage by 2030 under the state's 2023 clean electricity law.

