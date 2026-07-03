Thrifter spots tiny stamp inside overlooked 'mystery jar' that confirms its true value

A sharp-eyed thrifter has shown the internet why secondhand shopping can feel like a treasure hunt.

In the now-viral "Thrift With Me" clip, one small "mystery jar" full of items turned into a possible precious metals score, reminding people that some of the best finds are hiding in plain sight.

What happened?

Matt Bettencourt (@retrotoyenvy) has gone viral after sharing how lucrative a $45 mystery jar find was during one thrifting trip.

In the video, the secondhand specialist goes through the mystery jar and estimates what different pieces cost.

Text pops up on the screen saying the find was worth about $750. He then goes through some of the smaller items and quickly identifies a 10-karat gold piece that retails for $350.

He then lays out over a dozen pieces of jewelry made from sterling silver.

Why does it matter?

Thrifting can save money while uncovering useful, interesting, or valuable items. Secondhand stores can be great places to pick up everyday necessities at a discount, but they can also reward patience with rare collectibles, designer goods, and precious-metal jewelry for a fraction of retail prices.

Buying secondhand also helps keep usable items in circulation longer, which can reduce waste and cut demand for newly manufactured products and newly mined materials.

Whether someone is hunting for clothes, furniture, kitchen gear, or jewelry lots, reuse can help stretch household budgets while keeping perfectly usable items out of landfills.

What are people saying?

Commenters were immediately curious about the details of the find, while some shared their congratulations.

"Wow amazing find," one said.

Others chimed in with stories of secondhand wins of their own.

One commenter wrote, "I found a $500 Tiffany bracelet in my $50 jewelry lot."

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