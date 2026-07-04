Study on thrift shoppers' motivations ignites debate and jokes across Reddit

"The sentiment is obvious, but it's useless without proof."

Reddit commenters are joking about a study headline they saw as common knowledge: thrift shoppers may also be motivated by sustainability and individuality in addition to saving money.

Still, the thread was not only about the punchline. People also used it to talk about waste, fast fashion, and why research can matter even when its conclusion feels obvious.

What happened?

In Reddit's r/AntiConsumption community, a post took aim at a headline about a psychology study on secondhand shopping.

The original poster wrote: "The full title is 'Psychology says people who shop at thrift stores despite having money aren't just saving cash, they may value sustainability and individuality' — this is so absurdly obvious that I can't stop laughing about it and wanted to share with this sub."

A lot of commenters said low prices are only part of why people thrift.

Others argued that even if those motivations seem self-evident, peer-reviewed research still has value because it gives shoppers data to support what they already experience.

Why does it matter?

The thread hints at changing attitudes toward shopping.

For many people who buy secondhand, thrift stores are about more than spending less. They can offer a way to keep useful goods out of landfills, avoid supporting waste-heavy production, and find clothing or home items that feel more distinctive than mass retail options.

Choosing used items can extend the life of clothes, furniture, and other materials while reducing demand for fast fashion. It also pushes back on the idea that thrift stores are only for people facing financial hardship.

Commenters also described a secondhand market that feels less straightforward than it once did. Some said thrift stores are increasingly picked over, and others pointed to resale markups that make bargains harder to find.

Taken together, the replies raised concerns about affordability, waste, and access to secondhand goods.

What are people saying?

"Fork found in kitchen," one user mocked.

One commenter defended the value of the research, saying, "The point of a study, in layman's terms, is so that when someone says 'that's just your opinion, you don't have a source,' you can point to this study... The sentiment is obvious, but it's useless without proof."

People in the thread also shared their own reasons for thrifting. One Redditor wrote, "I thrift [because] I am a materialist, an advocate for the circular economy, and I wish to respect the dignity of the material world."

Some commenters kept the jokes going while also venting about prices and corporate waste. One commenter added, "Lol I also value $2 shirts instead of spending $30-40. I also like that we get to starve big corporations and fast fashion."

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