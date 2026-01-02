Customer calls out local Goodwill after spotting baffling items for sale: 'Seriously?'

This thrift shopper couldn't believe the cost of this coat.

A Redditor was shopping at Goodwill when they came across a gorgeous red coat, but the price tag was unbelievable.

"Seriously?" they asked, sharing a photo to r/ThriftGrift. "Hanging it at the self check out was just rude as well…"

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The bright coat has a selling price of $499.99 — not a price point you'd typically see at a thrift store. Ports International is a luxury brand; many of its coats retail for thousands of dollars. But it's still an outrageous asking price for a used item that the store received for completely free.

Thrift stores are meant to reliably offer goods at discounted prices. As thrifting becomes more popular, many stores have been caught hiking prices for a hefty profit — a thrift grift.

Most of the time, thrift grift prices aren't even justifiable. One Redditor's local thrift store was selling a half-used bottle of lotion for $8.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Despite this, shopping at thrift stores is still an easy way to save money on clothing, furniture, appliances, and more. You could save over $1,700 a year by shopping secondhand.

Shopping secondhand can save you money, reduce your carbon footprint, and be more environmentally friendly.

Donating your old stuff and shopping secondhand reduces the unnecessary amount of usable items sent to landfills each year. Even broken items, like torn clothing or damaged furniture, can be recycled or upcycled into something new.

Commenters were similarly shocked by the coat's price tag.

One user couldn't believe the price, asking, "That has to be a typo, right?"

Another commenter suggested thrifters "donate to women's shelters, homeless shelters, animal shelters and other charities that don't resell things for 5x the mark up."

A third Redditor provided some food for thought: "I wonder what would happen if the people donating these items started pushing back in terms of the tax deduction value. Why get a tax deduction worth pennies if the thrift store is insisting the item is worth hundreds?"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.