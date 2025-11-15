Local fight proposal for new luxury lodges: 'Makes a mockery of the ... designations'

"We ask that this damaging and unacceptable 'holiday village' development is prevented."

A proposed new coastal development in Dorset, England, is facing backlash as locals rally against what they call a "high-density holiday village" on one of the nation's most protected shorelines.

The Bridport and Lyme Regis News reported that more than 1,000 people have signed a petition demanding a public consultation over plans by West Dorset Leisure Holidays to transform the former low-impact Eype Beach Holiday Park into a site for 13 luxury lodges.

The project, Thorncombe Heights, sits within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on the Jurassic Coast, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its dramatic cliffs and fossil-rich beaches.

Opponents say the development could cause "irreversible damage" to the landscape. They add that not only are the lodges "unwelcome," but the development also "makes a mockery of the protective designations."

Critics also say they will have "a negative impact" on the lifestyle of locals and on stargazing.

Meanwhile, West Dorset Leisure Holidays, which bought the site after planning permission was granted, has defended the project.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get a new phone with unlimited 5G and zero activation fees — for just $40 a month Metro by T-Mobile gives you smart value, whether you need a new phone or are just looking for a better plan. This holiday season, get a free 5G phone with no activation fees, for just $40/month. That includes unlimited talk and text, already bundled with taxes and fees. Or, keep your existing phone and number and get unlimited 5G for just $25/month. Either way, enjoy T-Mobile’s Scam Shield technology at no extra cost. Plus, you can even level up to an iPhone 16e this month. Just bring your number and ID and sign up for $50 with the auto pay plan. Learn more

Managing director Martin Cox called the description of the lodges "misleading," saying they are "aesthetically pleasing" and will help the local economy through tourism and job creation.

"I am pleased to be able to manage this historical planning extant permission and invest in a positive development," Cox said, per Bridport and Lyme Regis News. "I recognise that it is impossible to please everyone."

For the petitioners, this fight is also about accountability. The project was approved under permitted development rights, meaning it didn't require full planning permission or a public vote.

Critics argue that the loophole allows high-impact developments to slip through the cracks in environmentally sensitive zones.

A Dorset Council spokesperson explained that site owners don't have to give details to the planning authority if they consider "the site is in accordance with certificates of lawfulness."

However, if the Council receives complaints about compliance, it will follow up with its own investigation.

"Unlike the campsite, the lodges are permanent dwellings," said a spokesperson for the group Eype Environment Protection, which launched the petition.

"The development has been allowed without any public consultation — despite the scale of its impact on a place that is protected at the highest level. What is the point of these protective designations, if developments like this are allowed to go ahead?"

They added: "We ask that this damaging and unacceptable 'holiday village' development is prevented, limited or compromised in order to protect Eype's special nature and respect the local community."

💰Join TCD's exclusive Rewards Club to earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades that will help you slash your bills and future-proof your home.