US firm develops game-changing system that could revolutionize how we buy groceries: 'Demonstrates the logistical feasibility'

Do you ever wish that buying groceries didn't also mean buying future garbage?

That wish is coming true for shoppers in France, where a new reusable packaging system is up and running in major supermarkets, according to ThePackHub.

The initiative keeps the shelves stocked with all the same products, but instead of wrapping them in layers of single-use packaging, they are sold in multiple-use aluminum and plastic containers. Shoppers can buy and enjoy them as usual, and simply bring the containers back with them — even dirty ones — during their next shop for deposit, ThePackHub reported.

This idea is called The Loop and is courtesy of TerraCycle, an American company working to eliminate waste. It describes the system as a way to return to simpler, waste-free times, when plastic trash was unheard of and the milkman was completely normal, per its website.

The Loop's entrance into French aisles marks its debut in a large commercial setting, where it will handle all kinds of foods, beverages, and everyday products. Grocery giant Carrefour is using the system for hundreds of items in 345 stores. Other retail brands have also signed on, which expands the amount of participating locations and makes returns easier, ThePackHub explained.

Needing to deal with empty grocery containers might just sound like extra chores. However, you probably already deal with taking out your trash, and returning reusable empties at the store is not all that different from hauling those bins out to the curb.

As a bonus, decreasing waste through a circular system like The Loop can put millions of dollars back into economies. That's good for everyone, and so is keeping as many harmful plastics out of landfills as possible.

"The deployment of a reusable packaging system at this scale demonstrates the logistical feasibility of integrating reuse into mainstream retail operations," said Zac Jenkins, Membership Manager of ThePackHub, per the outlet.

