Major oil corporation under fire over decade-old spill that caused humanitarian crisis: 'Tragedy'

In 2015, an oil spill into the River Thange in Kenya began a humanitarian crisis affecting 242 households in the area. Despite 10 years of unexplained illnesses and deaths, it has taken until now for Kenya's senate to act, calling on the Kenya Pipeline Company, National Environment Management Authority, and Makueni County Government to clean up the spill affecting the area's soil and water, The Sunday Standard reported.

What's happening?

The Thange oil spill was originally addressed inadequately with trenches dug across 2.1 kilometers (1.3 miles) of ground. This did not stop benzene from leaching into the soil and water in the area.

KPC Managing Director Joe Sang pointed out that his company has offered the affected families 38 million Kenyan shillings ($294,000) as compensation, or roughly $1,000 per family, the Standard revealed. The company also offered 324 million Kenyan shillings ($2.5 million) to the community.

The residents have said that this is not enough.

Why is this oil spill important?

Exposure to benzene in soil and water has dramatic health consequences for the afflicted. The community involved reports high levels of cancer and serious health care expenditures. Young children, including those born after the spill, are dependent on regular medications for their lives and health.

"As the leadership of Makueni County, we are tired of using a lot of money on funeral expenses and in supporting medication of the victims of the Thange River spillage. It is clear that the area residents are affected and they should be compensated adequately," said Makueni Gov. Mutula Kilonzo, per the Standard.

What's being done about the oil spill?

KPC expressed willingness to address the issue, but Makueni Sen. Daniel Maanzo was not impressed by the company's efforts or involvement.

"The residents of Makueni have suffered for the last 10 years since tragedy struck. Unfortunately, Kenya Pipeline Company does not seem to give this matter the seriousness it deserves; that is why we want all stakeholders to address this matter," he said, per the Standard.

The new Senate action calls for partial decommissioning of the pipeline and monitoring of the soil and water.

Researchers continue to work on better ways to clean up oil spills.

