Government takes strong stance against controversial import: 'Urgent action is needed'

A new law in Thailand is taking a stand against a major threat to the environment and human health.

As reported by the Guardian, the southeast Asian nation has finally banned the import of plastic waste to prevent toxic pollution after a lengthy campaign by activists. Along with several other neighboring countries, Thailand was paid to receive plastic waste from developed nations, becoming the leading destination for exports of plastic waste in 2018 after China imposed a ban. Thai customs officials said more than 2.4 billion pounds of plastic scraps were imported between 2018 and 2021.

The ban comes after nations were unable to agree on a global plastic treaty that would reduce plastic production while phasing out certain chemicals and single-use plastic products. Several oil-producing countries — including Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Russia — made negotiations difficult.

Penchom Sae-Tang, the director of the NGO Ecological Alert and Recovery, was quoted by the Guardian as saying, "The ban on all plastic scrap imports should be seen as a triumph for civil society in preventing hazardous waste entering Thailand."

Plastic can take hundreds to thousands of years to decompose, and it never fully disappears, instead turning into microplastics. These plastics are everywhere — from the highest mountains, to the deepest seas, even inside of our bodies. Emerging research shows that microplastic exposure has been linked with increased risk of stroke, heart attacks, and dementia. According to The Washington Post, there is also suspicion of its ties to cancer, heart disease, kidney disease, Alzheimer's, and fertility issues.

As per the Guardian, director of the Revolution Plastics Institute at the University of Portsmouth Professor Steve Fletcher said, "Plastic pollution is now recognised as not only an environmental crisis but also a critical human health crisis. The need for decisive international action to tackle plastic pollution has never been more urgent."

Even more concerning, many factories in Thailand were burning the waste rather than recycling it, leading to increased severe health risks.

Dr. Cressida Bowyer, the deputy director of the Revolution Plastics Institute, pointed out that, "With 16% of global municipal waste burned openly, rising to 40-65% in low- and middle-income countries, vulnerable populations bear the brunt of this crisis. The toxic fumes from burning plastic are … silent but deadly. … Urgent action is needed."

Environmental Justice Foundation plastics campaign researcher Punyathorn Jeungsmarn told the Guardian, "While this is a great step forward for Thailand, there is more work to be done."

Some fear that Thailand will become a transit state for plastic waste if the government isn't vigilant. The success of this law truly depends on enforcement and implementation — only time will tell.

