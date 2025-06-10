New report warns that critical element of fashion industry could soon collapse: 'The sector now faces a crisis'

"The knock-on effects of this are huge."

Used textile collectors and sorters deal with the tons of used clothing produced and discarded in the U.K. every year. Handling this waste costs millions of pounds.

Unfortunately, a new report revealed that these merchants are so overwhelmed that the industry could collapse, transferring the burden of processing used clothes to authorities, charity shops, and consumers, LetsRecycle.com reported.

What's happening?

This information comes from the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP).

WRAP's CEO, Catherine David, was quoted by LetsRecycle.com as saying, "The charity sector plays a vital role in enabling a circular economy for fashion in the U.K. — a role it has been playing for over a hundred years."

"The sector now faces a crisis, with storage rooms up and down the country bursting with unsellable stock that collectors refuse to take," David continued. "The knock-on effects of this are huge, with charities struggling to generate revenue, and the circular economy for clothes grinding to a halt."

Currently, textile collectors spend over $118 million to process used clothing. If that industry fails, authorities will need to spend about another $86.7 million yearly in addition to the $97.6 million they already spend to manage textile waste. There would also be a larger impact on the environment.

Why is the disposal of used clothing important?

As LetsRecycle.com highlighted, how we dispose of used clothes impacts consumers. When merchants can pick out desirable items to resell and recoup costs, the process pays for itself. When that industry fails, the costs of disposal fall back on taxpayers and consumers.

Meanwhile, switching to simpler methods for disposing of clothing often means incineration or the use of landfills, which means more environmental pollution that is unhealthy for the public.

What's being done about disposing of clothing sustainably?

To keep merchants in business and support a circular economy, WRAP recommended automated textile sorting by material to make it easier to recycle used clothing into new items.



"Non-reusable textiles are not waste, they are resources," said Cyndi Rhoades, co-founder and CEO of Circle-8 Textile Ecosystems, per LetsRecycle.com. "Through automated sorting and pre-processing for recycling, these resources will replace the use of virgin materials in textile production."

WRAP also recommended making textile manufacturers legally responsible for waste, incentivizing them to design clothing that is easier to recycle.

