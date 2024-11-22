  • Business Business

State official blocks major insurance proposal that could have affected millions: 'When you talk about ... increases, you're hurting people'

"[It] would exacerbate the burdens they are facing."

by Rachel Beyer
Photo Credit: iStock

Homeowners in Texas scored a major victory and avoided unnecessary financial burdens, leaving them with more money in their pockets. As reported by Insurance Business Magazine, Texas insurance commissioner Cassie Brown blocked a proposed 10% rate increase by the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association.

Increasing the insurance amount by this rate would have affected properties along the Texas coast starting in 2025 and would have meant higher premiums for people already struggling to recover from previous storms.

"TDI (Texas Department of Insurance) recognizes that coastal Texans are still recovering from Hurricane Beryl, and increases in rates at this time would exacerbate the burdens they are facing," Brown said in her official decision to block the TWIA hike.

Keeping insurance premiums reasonable is increasingly necessary as Texas faces more storms. Commissioner Brown's decision to block the increase gives property owners an opportunity to invest in local storm cleanups and prevents people who are most vulnerable to extreme weather events from being further impacted by insurance hikes.

Plus, it makes it easier for homeowners to incorporate eco-friendly, energy-efficient materials and more resilient infrastructure into their rebuilds.

When the government supports financial and environmental stability, the right policies enable informed buyers to buy or build homes better equipped to withstand future storms. Commissioner Brown effectively secured the ability for rebuilding efforts to move forward without roadblocks.

Watch now: What will it take to mainstream sustainability?

Residents of Texas, including state representatives, had supportive reactions. "When you talk about rate hikes, increases, you're hurting people," State Rep. Todd Hunter said to KHOU.

Aaron Taylor, a TWIA spokesperson, made a statement to the Texas Tribune: "We look forward to working with lawmakers to address these important issues to ensure that TWIA has the financial capacity to pay claims for our policyholders when they need us."

By ensuring that insurance premiums remain manageable, the decision allows residents to recover and rebuild with confidence, while also making it easier for them to make sustainable choices.

