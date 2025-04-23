Lawmakers push controversial bill that could derail state's booming energy growth: 'Not good for the grid'

Texas lawmakers are advancing legislation that would impose strict new regulations on the state's thriving renewable energy industry, threatening both clean energy development and the communities that benefit from it.

What's happening?

According to News From the States, Texas' renewable energy industry currently accounts for nearly 90% of new electricity generating capacity, establishing the state as a national leader in renewable energy. However, legislation proposed by state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, would dramatically test the industry's ability to maintain this momentum. The bill proposes sweeping administrative rules, imposes fees, and requires the Texas Public Utility Commission to approve wind and solar projects before they can break ground. A Senate committee has already voted to advance the matter to the full chamber.

The proposed legislation would require any wind or solar equipment generating more than 10 megawatts to seek a permit from the Public Utilities Commission. Wind projects would need to maintain a distance of 3,000 feet from the nearest property, while applying for these facilities would trigger public hearings in counties within 25 miles of proposed projects.

Why is the proposed legislation important?

Renewable energy groups oppose these efforts, arguing the bill would limit energy production that the state's grid desperately needs to support Texas' growing population. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas projects demand for energy to double in the next decade.

"Any policy that hamstrings or puts red tape on energy development, any energy development, is not good for the grid. It's not good for consumers either," said Daniel Giese, director of state affairs at the Solar Energy Industries Association, per News From the States.

The proposed regulations would also affect rural landowners who benefit financially from leasing their property for renewable projects. Currently, wind and solar companies work directly with landowners who agree to a lease and contract. According to the article, Judd Messer of the Advanced Power Alliance argued that the bill only inserts more governmental control into a situation where private property rights and free enterprise should prevail.

What's being done about the pending legislation?

Environmental advocates recommend constituents contact their state representatives to express concerns about the bill. The Parks and Wildlife Department has also recommended that Texas-based energy developers voluntarily seek their input to minimize any potential environmental impact of new projects.

Thankfully, other states have been advancing legislation to cultivate eco-friendly energy solutions. For example, Virginia's bill aims to increase the storage capacity of major utility providers, and Rhode Island's Energy Storage Systems Act paves the way for the state's 100% clean energy goal.

