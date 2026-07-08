Texas awards $113M for Panhandle, South Plains grid upgrades, and drone inspections of 273,000 poles

With better monitoring, crews may be able to spot weak points earlier.

A $113 million state investment is headed to the Texas Panhandle and South Plains to make the grid sturdier, cut outages, and help power come back faster during severe weather.

What happened?

According to the Amarillo Globe-News, the Xcel Energy-owned Southwestern Public Service Company is set to receive a $113 million grant this week from the Texas Energy Fund. The project is set to benefit ratepayers in the Panhandle and South Plains regions.

The outlet reported that the funding is expected to support three projects focused on grid resilience that could help reduce costs for more than 167,000 customers in the area.

The Amarillo Globe-News said the plan calls for repairing or replacing poles, adding safeguards in higher-risk sections of the distribution system, and upgrading monitoring in ways that could lower outage risk and speed up power restoration efforts.

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Among the planned efforts is a drone inspection program that will examine more than 273,000 poles across the Southwestern Public Service Company system. The company also intends to add pole-mounted sensors so it can track conditions along distribution lines, the outlet reported.

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Why does it matter?

The importance of power reliability goes beyond convenience. Outages can interrupt work, spoil food, knock out air conditioning during dangerous heat, and create serious problems for households that depend on medical devices or reliable internet access.

Doing upgrades like these can help to break the costly cycle of emergency repairs after major storms. With better monitoring, crews may be able to spot weak points earlier, leading to faster response times and fewer widespread disruptions.

In their homes, residents can lower their own energy costs and reduce their dependence on the grid by exploring rooftop solar and efficient electric appliances that work well together.

That combination can be especially helpful in regions where extreme weather puts additional stress on power systems. Even as grid improvements progress, households can still benefit from greater control over their monthly utility bills.

What's being done?

State funding is backing the broader effort, while Southwestern Public Service Company is focusing on targeted improvements that could better prepare the system for the next major weather event. Those steps include swapping out older equipment, strengthening more vulnerable areas, and using drones and sensors to catch problems earlier.

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Ultimately, the Texas grant is meant to leave the regional grid sturdier and quicker to respond.

Xcel Energy-Texas interim president Brad Baldridge said, as reported by the Amarillo Globe-News, the upgrades are intended to "help keep costs as low as possible." If the projects are carried out as planned, that could mean a stronger system and shorter outages for the communities that rely on it.

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