Abbott orders Texas regulators to keep AI data center costs off residents' power bills

It has exposed divisions among Texas Republicans over how tightly to regulate the industry.

Gov. Greg Abbott is pressing Texas energy regulators to ensure the state's rapid buildout of AI data centers does not leave residents paying for the power infrastructure those projects require.

His latest directive tells state energy agencies to move quickly on consumer protections so the expansion of data center development does not drive up household electric bills.

What's happening?

Abbott told the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas in a letter sent Wednesday that Texans should be shielded from costs tied to the surge in data center construction.

According to Houston Public Media, he wants regulators to require data centers to pay for the electrical infrastructure they need and to ensure that their grid connections lower residential energy bills rather than raise them.

The agencies have until July 17 to deliver a memo explaining what steps they have taken, where their authority is limited, and what new laws might be required.

Abbott also said that the PUCT must act before the end of July to reduce residential transmission costs.

The order comes as the AI boom helps put Texas on a path to lead the world in data center growth.

Abbott wrote, "The rapid scale of data center development requires oversight to ensure everyday Texans are not burdened with the costs of infrastructure driven by data center expansion."

That growth has already prompted bipartisan pushback from residents and local elected officials.

It has also exposed divisions among Texas Republicans over how tightly to regulate the industry.

Why does it matter?

The central issue for households is affordability. Large data centers can require major transmission upgrades, and state officials are now battling over who should bear those costs.

As University of Houston Energy Fellow Ed Hirs put it, "Texas electricity bills are going up and the Republicans need to get this under control or they're going to be voted out."

AI is closely tied to the power grid because the servers used to train and operate AI systems consume enormous amounts of electricity around the clock.

At the same time, AI can help utilities forecast demand, manage clean energy resources, and improve efficiency, making the technology both promising and complicated.

There is also concern that large AI facilities can use significant amounts of water for cooling, create noise in nearby communities, and raise broader concerns about security, misuse, and unintended societal consequences.

In Texas, the most immediate fear is that residents could face higher monthly bills while private companies reap the benefits.

What's being done?

Abbott said he wants to "codify" new rules and pursue legislation that would end tax breaks and incentives for data centers, require disclosures of electricity and water use along with "water-efficient technologies," limit harm to nearby communities, and ensure data centers cover their own electric infrastructure costs while helping support the state's power supply.

The PUCT indicated it supports the effort. Chairman Thomas Gleeson said, "Protecting Texas consumers by ensuring reliable, affordable electricity is our top priority," adding that the governor's directive gives the agency and ERCOT room to strengthen those protections.

ERCOT said it will continue working with regulators and lawmakers to balance fast-growing demand with grid reliability.

Industry groups have also signaled they want to be involved in the conversation.

Dan Diorio of the Data Center Coalition said member companies are "already implementing many of the practices outlined today," including advanced cooling systems and paying "the full cost of service" for the necessary power infrastructure.

Utility decisions this summer, local siting disputes, and the next legislative session could determine whether data center costs remain with developers or eventually show up on household bills.

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