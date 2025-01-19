Insurance expert warns of unintended consequences after state halts inspection requirements: 'It's kind of up to you'

"It's putting much more of that vehicular maintenance on the owners themselves."

Texas has ended the requirement for annual car inspections. While that may seem like one less hassle, it could impact your insurance.

According to News 4 San Antonio, requirements for car inspections ended as of 2025.

What's happening?

Chris Schafer, senior editor with Insurify, said these inspections look at tires, mirrors, lights, and brake systems.

"It's putting much more of that vehicular maintenance on the owners themselves, and it's kind of up to you to continue to monitor your vehicle and make sure that it is safe and drivable," Schafer said.

Why is conducting an annual car inspection important?

Some experts believe the lack of annual inspections could cause your insurance to rise. Schafer also said accidents could increase "because people are not continually doing the upkeep of safety features on their vehicles."

Getting into an accident will also increase your insurance. "Generally speaking, your rate will go up 10% or less if you're not at fault. If you are at fault, it's closer to 45%," said Brian Moody, executive editor of Kelley Blue Book, per CNBC.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

While you may not be required to get your car inspected anymore, doing so could save you money in the long run. Car accidents can also lead to medical bills if you get hurt.

"On average, there are over 6 million passenger car accidents in the U.S. every year," according to the law firm Darrigo & Diaz. "Road crashes are the leading cause of death in the country, resulting in more than 38,000 people losing their lives each year."

While keeping up with car maintenance can save you money and protect you, it can also help you drive as efficiently as possible.

The Washington State Department of Ecology says that properly inflated tires burn less fuel and allow "your vehicle to run more efficiently." You must ensure that newer cars' emission controls are kept in check; otherwise, "your vehicle will pollute more than it should."

Changing your habits to drive more efficiently can also save you money on gas.

What's being done about car inspections?

Many states still require annual car inspections. According to Headlights, they include New York, Massachusetts, Virginia, Hawaii, and North Carolina.

Even if your state doesn't require a yearly inspection, you can have one done to ensure you are protecting yourself, your family, and the environment.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







