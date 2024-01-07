With taxi driver numbers decreasing, the government has had to ease its restrictions on ride-sharing apps to help improve transportation options for its citizens.

Tesla and Uber are joining forces to deliver zero-tailpipe-pollution rides to customers in Japan.

The Japanese government has recently allowed the introduction of ride-sharing platforms in some areas of the country, with services expected to begin in April 2024.

With that, Uber will introduce 30 Tesla Model Ys to its offering when the company can launch in Japan, with Nikkei reporting this could rise to 100 by the end of 2024, as BNN Bloomberg shared.

Nikkei added that the cost of hailing the Teslas will be 20% higher than other local taxis, but customers who appreciate traveling in an environmentally friendly way are unlikely to be put off by the small bump in price.

But, as Teslarati noted, the ban will only be lifted in tourist destinations and urban areas to address the shortfall, while ride-share platforms will only be allowed to operate during limited hours.

Uber is setting its focus on providing more electric vehicle options for travelers, with “Uber Green” services running in North America and Europe. Some $800 million has been allocated to move away from dirty-energy-powered machines.

According to BNN Bloomberg, the idea is to ensure all vehicles under its umbrella in the United States and Canada are electric by 2030, with a global target for the adoption of clean-powered vehicles anticipated by 2040.

Electric vehicles are becoming more popular in Japan. According to data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Mini Vehicles Association (Zenkeijikyo), summarized by the International Trade Administration, the 58,813 battery electric vehicles sold in the country were 2.7 times more than what was sold in 2021.

That’s good news for a country that had 20% of its carbon dioxide pollution coming from vehicles in 2020, as Nikkei reported.

