Residents raise alarm about 'nightmare' scene at Tesla charging station: 'Peaceful enjoyment ... has been nonexistent'

A Tesla Supercharger station in the heart of a San Francisco neighborhood has turned into a "nightmare" for residents, according to SFGate.

What's happening?

Cow Hollow is a desirable Bay Area neighborhood with plenty of shopping, entertainment, and nightlife. However, apartment dwellers near a 24/7 Tesla Supercharger station at 1965 Lombard St. told SFGate that nightly charging lines are causing constant disruptions and congestion.

"Peaceful enjoyment of my apartment has been nonexistent," said Laurel Calsoni, a resident in a nearby building who said she rarely dealt with disruptions before Tesla. On the weekends in particular, Tesla drivers will blast loud music from midnight to 5 a.m. when charging.

"They think they are at their 'Own Private Idaho' out there," Calsoni vented.

What's more, trench work associated with the chargers has led to multiple planned outages from utility provider PG&E, which confirmed two shutoffs at an apartment building to SFGATE. Residents do not receive any bill credits or compensation for the inconvenience.

Why is this important?

Tesla experienced steep sales declines in key markets in 2025. Still, its mark on California and the electric vehicle industry more broadly has been a net positive in many ways.

For one, it has generated billions of dollars in economic activity in the Golden State. Its role in accelerating the transition to EVs has also resulted in measurable improvements in air quality in cities like San Francisco, where EV adoption rates are high.

A robust Supercharger network has made this transition even more appealing, offering reliable, fast-charging infrastructure for many drivers interested in making their next car an EV — and spending less on lifetime maintenance and energy costs.

At the 24-hour site in Cow Hollow, people are taking advantage of lower nighttime charging rates. However, their disruptive behavior may negatively impact future EV-focused projects.

"Electric cars may be quiet by design, but this lot isn't," SFGate wrote.

What's being done about the noise at Tesla's Supercharger site?

Calsoni and her neighbors have tried talking to Tesla owners blasting music, only to be met with aggression, as well as filing formal complaints and reaching out to the district supervisor, Stephen Sherrill.

"I've heard and appreciate the concerns raised by residents along Moulton Street," Sherrill said to SFGate. "While conversations are ongoing and it's too early to speak to specific interventions, my team is working closely with the property owner, the Planning Department, and SFMTA to identify solutions that address increased traffic on Moulton Street and evening noise, while allowing the electric vehicle charging station to continue serving the community."

In the meantime, a building manager posted a sign asking drivers to be considerate of their tenants and keep noise to a minimum when charging their vehicles.

