After taking over for Tesla's loudest bear, J.P. Morgan's new analyst lifts the stock target from $145 to $475 on a $3.9 trillion vision

He also said the market is still not fully accounting for Tesla's potential in self-driving ride services, among other things.

A change in who covers Tesla at J.P. Morgan produced a striking reversal in tone, as a longtime critic gave way to an analyst who sees far more upside.

Tesla's stock story can shape how much money and momentum continue to flow into electric vehicles, charging networks, energy storage, and self-driving technology.

What happened?

With Rajat Gupta now covering Tesla instead of longtime bear Ryan Brinkman, J.P. Morgan no longer has an underweight view on the stock. The firm moved its rating to neutral, according to The Motley Fool.

He also lifted J.P. Morgan's price target to $475 from $145, a major reset for a company that has long split Wall Street into opposing camps.

The timing also drew notice since J.P. Morgan is expected to benefit from the coming SpaceX IPO. Elon Musk leads both Tesla and SpaceX, and the bank is marketing the deal to clients.

Rather than evaluating Tesla like a conventional car company, Gupta said investors should focus on how the business integrates its products and software.

That setup gives Tesla "unique advantages," he said.

He also said the market is still not fully accounting for Tesla's potential in self-driving ride services, humanoid robotics, electric vehicles, battery storage, and infrastructure licensing.

Compared with Brinkman's more auto-centered view — which put greater weight on Tesla's main vehicle business and on how its valuation compared with other automakers — Gupta's thesis represents a meaningful shift.

Why does it matter?

Tesla's influence stretches beyond its shareholders. A strong Wall Street narrative could help the company invest in batteries, charging infrastructure, software, and energy products that shape the broader EV market.

The debate also highlights the risk of tying a company's value to future promises.

The bullish case depends heavily on robotaxis, artificial intelligence, and robotics becoming businesses at scale, even as Tesla has faced years of scrutiny over delays and ambitious autonomy claims.

Tesla remains one of the biggest players in EVs, but its pricing power, brand strength, and growth story are all under pressure.

Investors are watching that tension closely because Tesla still trades at a much richer valuation than traditional automakers do.

What can I do?

Whether an EV makes sense for your household depends more on range, charging access, maintenance costs, and insurance than on Wall Street price targets.

If you make your next car an EV, you can benefit from the low fuel and maintenance costs that come with ownership, even if Tesla's robotaxi vision remains uncertain.

Charging an EV at home is also significantly cheaper than relying on public chargers. Qmerit helps homeowners install Level 2 chargers with free, instant installation estimates.

Installing solar panels can increase those savings even further, since charging with your own electricity is cheaper than using public stations or depending on the grid. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted installers and save on solar installations.

Gupta's argument rests on Tesla's "unique advantages." Whether he proves correct will depend on whether the company can turn its biggest ideas into products and services people use.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.