Homeowner takes matters into their own hands after Tesla customer service stonewalls complaint: 'This is where the gaslighting starts'

"They were so busy with installs that they couldn't come out to me."

One knowledgeable Florida homeowner who decided to invest heavily in solar panels for their home was frustrated when their system wasn't set up correctly — but their provider insisted that everything was fine.

They posted about their negative experience on the r/TeslaSolar subreddit. "Tesla Solar attempted to brush off my concerns regarding low generation as normal and insisted that their operations team was too busy with installs to check my system," they said. "In the end, I used the Netzero App and Diagnostic tools to determine my system was not wired correctly (confirmed), resulting in a loss of efficiency."

Getting your power from solar panels is one of the easiest ways to reduce your energy bill, especially with skyrocketing electric prices across the country. With the right battery storage options, solar can also help you become independent from the grid so that in the event of an outage or large-scale emergency, you still have power. TCD's Solar Explorer can simplify the process and help you save money when you install solar.

However, if there is a fault in the system, it won't be able to do its job. The original poster described their solar setup, an extensive array using three Tesla Powerwalls hooked up to two different electric panels. By comparing the outputs from the two, they were able to determine that the second system, installed by a different provider, was not set up correctly.





"This is where the gaslighting starts," said the original poster. "About 1 week before we got PTO [permission to operate], I collected the solar data from several of the best production days and did the math to identify what the panel productivity was. … I immediately scheduled an advisor call to talk about why my system was failing to deliver. … When I got on with the advisor, they assured me everything was fine, and that they were so busy with installs that they couldn't come out to me."

The original poster eventually managed to get the first, reliable installer to check out the system when that provider was in the neighborhood doing an installation for a different client. According to the OP, the electrician "opened my unit and saw that my wires had been mislabeled, and the leads plugged into mismatching strings. The electrician quickly corrected the issue and now my system is producing as expected."

The original poster was also clear that they were extremely happy to have the solar panels — just not happy with Tesla's customer service.

