Homeowner slams Tesla after the company waited 5 months to alert them of major malfunction: 'What is my available recourse here?'

One homeowner who leased solar panels through Tesla was frustrated to find that their provider had delayed addressing a major malfunction, potentially costing them major savings.

They shared screenshots of the exchange with Tesla on the r/solar subreddit. "Tesla waited 5 months to tell me I'm not producing power," they complained. "What is my available recourse here?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the homeowner, they moved into a house with an existing solar lease and immediately began experiencing errors during rainy weather. However, eventually, the errors seemed to stop. Only months later, after receiving an email that the system was not generating power, did they discover that it had been five months since the last time their solar panels had been working correctly.

While this homeowner encountered difficulties, most of the time, a solar setup is one of the best options for saving money on electricity. While utility companies are raising their prices all around, solar panels that you own will keep producing power for free, while solar leases have predetermined rates. Panels can also make your home much more resistant to outages if you have battery storage on-site, even in the event of a disaster.





In this case, whether the homeowner could still save money depended heavily on the terms of their lease. "Probably review the lease terms and see where potential they didn't meet the stated terms," said a commenter, who was quickly backed up by several other users.

