Tesla preps for rollout of game-changing new vehicle: 'Needs to be established'

"Tesla would be wise to get in both markets."

As Tesla starts to build out its semi truck fleet, the EV company has taken steps to flesh out the national infrastructure needed to help keep it on the road.

According to Electrek, Tesla is boosting its megacharger footprint in the United States, announcing plans to add 64 charging stations along major shipping corridors, primarily in the West and Southeastern United States. California and Texas will have the highest concentration of the new wave of chargers, while Florida, Georgia, New York, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Colorado, Utah, Indiana, Maryland, Washington, and Arizona will also be receiving sites.

The map shows a clear concentration along two of the busiest freight corridors in the country, I-5 on the West Coast, and I-10, which runs along the southern edge of the U.S.

The megachargers will be a massive help in allowing Tesla's semis to have the range they need to help the shipping industry transition away from diesel engines.

As Electrek reported, these chargers can get the trucks up to 60% charged in just 30 minutes, adding 300 miles of range to the car, which is crucial for long-haul trucking.

The move also aids the continued push toward EV adoption in multiple industries, as well as for individuals. It's getting easier and easier to keep your vehicle charged, even when you're on the road and away from home.

If you want to make the switch to an EV, getting a home charging system is the best way to save while keeping your vehicle fueled. Qmerit can help you get free, instant installation estimates for a new Level 2 charger for your home, allowing you to keep your vehicle charged without having to hunt for a public station.

Pairing your new charger with solar panels on your home can save you even more. TCD's Solar Explorer can connect you with vetted local installers and can save you up to $10,000 on your installation. TCD partners like EnergySage will help you compare quotes to find the system and installer that's right for you.

It's unclear when all 64 of these megacharging stations will be completed; according to Electrek, 46 megacharger stations are slated to be open by 2027, with 37 of them planned by the end of this year.

"The charging network needs to be established before EV trucking adoption can occur," one commenter said, "Tesla would be wise to get in both markets just as it did with cars."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.