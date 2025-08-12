Tesla announces major development with PepsiCo — and it could spark company comeback

Tesla is finally starting to see some positive momentum after a catastrophic first half of 2025.

Tesla is once again expanding its charging infrastructure — this time for its new Semi trucks.

In partnership with PepsiCo, Tesla has submitted permits to build a new six-stall Semi charging facility in Denver at one of the soft drink corporation's distribution centers.

The two companies have developed a mutually beneficial partnership in recent years, with PepsiCo helping the EV giant test the vehicle and providing invaluable feedback in improving it as part of a pilot program for regional deliveries.

Now that Tesla's Semis are nearing the start of mass production, they will require a much larger charging infrastructure, and PepsiCo, which has been using the trucks on delivery trips to neighboring states like California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada, has both the financial resources and incentives to help facilitate such construction. It has already filed permits to construct 18 Tesla Semi chargers at a facility near Charlotte, North Carolina, for instance.

All of this could not have come at a better moment for Tesla, which is finally starting to see some positive momentum after a catastrophic first half of 2025 that featured formal boycotts, massive sales slumps, and a newly impactful social stigma.

With the Semi only just beginning to find its footing, a verdict is a long way off. But if the truck is a success (which is not a guarantee, as there have been cases of things going wrong), it could be another notable win with both Tesla investors and the public — with a somewhat unheralded vehicle in Tesla's portfolio.

