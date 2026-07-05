Tesla eyes a sales rebound, but it's Europe keeping the comeback alive

Battery-electric vehicles accounted for 20% of the EU market through May.

Recent sales figures suggest Tesla's EV branch is mounting a significant rebound after a difficult year marked by the loss of federal EV tax incentives, controversy surrounding CEO Elon Musk's political involvement, and a temporary slowdown tied to the rollout of the updated Tesla Model Y.

What happened?

According to a report from Yahoo Finance, citing a Bloomberg census, Tesla delivered 480,126 vehicles during the quarter, comfortably beating its initial expectations of about 397,000 deliveries.

Yahoo Finance noted that the figures show a 25% increase from a year ago and 34% growth compared to the first quarter of 2026.

However, the figures also show that the sales rebound varies by region, with Europe and the U.S. pointing in very different directions.

Yahoo Finance reported that the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association counted 28,610 Tesla registrations in greater Europe in May, nearly 108% above a year earlier, while Cox Automotive saw U.S. Tesla sales drop 20% as federal EV tax credits expired.

Why does it matter?

Sales momentum can influence pricing, incentives, and how aggressively automakers compete for EV buyers. A stronger Tesla quarter could suggest that global EV demand remains relatively durable.

At the same time, the slowdown in the U.S. shows how strongly policy can shape what drivers are able to afford. While over the long-run EV drivers typically save big by dodging expensive fuel and maintenance costs, the upfront price can be a sticking point.

However, despite stagnant sales numbers in the U.S., the European EV market is thriving. According to Yahoo Finance, battery-electric vehicles accounted for 20% of the EU market through May, up from 15.3% a year earlier, as gas and diesel sales kept declining.

Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said, as reported by Yahoo Finance, "International strength is doing the heavy lifting with Europe acting as the standout driver and China providing further support."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.