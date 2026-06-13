Cathie Wood asks Elon Musk how Tesla handles parking tickets after robotaxi ride ends in $75 ticket

"Wow this… is something we hadn't thought of before."

A nine-minute driverless Tesla ride in Austin, Texas, gave ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood an unexpected variable to factor into her robotaxi calculations: a parking ticket.

What happened?

According to Benzinga, Wood rode in the front passenger seat as one of Tesla's robotaxis made an unsupervised trip through Austin.

During the ride, the vehicle received a $75 citation.

Wood reacted by saying, "We got $75 ticket," and then added: "Wow this... is something we hadn't thought of before. We're gonna have to put this into a new line item in our model for Tesla — tickets."

Wood later highlighted the incident in a post on X, where she wrote: "Hey @elonmusk! I recently experienced @Tesla's@robotaxi fleet in Austin. Smooth ride, no driver. It's remarkable to see 10+ years of real-world AI training manifesting in a fully autonomous service."

She then raised the question: "We did discover a new operating expense line item for our Tesla model: parking tickets. Our Robotaxi got a $75 parking ticket. How does Tesla plan to handle parking and traffic violations in a Robotaxi world?"

Hey @elonmusk! I recently experienced @Tesla's @robotaxi fleet in Austin. Smooth ride, no driver. It's remarkable to see 10+ years of real-world AI training manifesting in a fully autonomous service.



We did discover a new operating expense line item for our Tesla model: parking… https://t.co/KMc30oVGe9 — Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) June 8, 2026

Why does it matter?

Wood has long argued that robotaxis are central to Tesla's future value.

She has previously said, "When the cost of transportation falls, we'll get more of it." As Benzinga reported, that matched Tesla CEO Elon Musk's prediction that adoption could move "slowly, slowly… then all at once."

If autonomous fleets begin racking up parking or traffic violations, those costs could eventually surface in higher fares, added service fees, or rising operating expenses.

Regulators are still closely monitoring Tesla's Full Self-Driving systems, and Tesla's Austin robotaxi fleet has been linked to 17 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration incidents since launching in June 2025, with no major injuries reported.

What are people saying?

"Optimus will be making the court appearances," one user on X joked.

"He also should add a security feature so you never get towed," another added.

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