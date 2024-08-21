Tesla invests in massive tree-planting project following backlash against Gigafactory: 'An amazing project'

Tesla is walking the walk and making the planet greener — literally.

The electric car brand has become a household name over the years — not just for its revolutionary electric cars, trucks, and charging grid — but now for something even more green: planting trees.

According to Teslarati, Tesla shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the company has planted over one million trees in 2024 alone, with a video to prove it. This comes as a response to some local criticism in Berlin, where people were protesting the cutting down of trees near a Tesla factory.

1 mio trees planted in 2024 alone pic.twitter.com/R1UDsqwz7R — Tesla Manufacturing (@gigafactories) July 17, 2024

This may seem like a valid response to such a thing, but the article divulges more on the tweet, saying: "Tesla hired Björn, a Ranger, to ensure that its tree-planting project was done correctly, with forethought and consideration for the surrounding environment. Björn revealed that Tesla's tree-planting project considers the future of the plants. He added that Tesla's project has 'afforested' nearly 450 soccer fields."

"That is, of course, an amazing project," Björn said.

Beyond having a positive impact on the environment by replacing each tree threefold, Tesla can also help customers save big in the long run. Adopting an EV into your life has proven benefits, like saving around $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance, and the company wants to improve the world with the incorporation of its vehicles and technology.

Elsewhere, at the Tesla Gigafactory, there are plans for a 30-megawatt solar installation on the rooftop, which would be the largest in the world.

According to Teslarati, Tesla received a preliminary permit for the initial construction work on its Giga Berlin expansion plans. However, the company still has a ways to go to convince the people protesting that there will be a positive impact in the long run.

Commenters on the Teslarati article could see the potential.

One noted: "If 2/3 survive, then it's good."

Another person pointed out some potential pitfalls with the planting layout by noting the long rows of trees might alienate wildlife and create unstable wind conditions, but they remained positive overall: "I am pleased to see they're emphasizing species diversity."

The Cool Down has covered the positive benefits of owning an EV, and thanks to Tesla, this revolution has the potential to truly make the world a greener place, both ecologically and literally.

