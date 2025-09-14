Tesla sparks debate after using legal loophole to boost sales: 'They just scammed the government'

Tesla sales surged in Turkey this August, and many are wondering what caused the sudden boom.

According to Electrek, Tesla delivered 8,730 Model Y vehicles in the country last month, matching its total annual sales there and even rivaling its monthly deliveries across all of Europe.

The reason behind this unexpected spike? A cleverly managed loophole, per Electrek's report.

Turkey's special consumption tax offers a lower rate for electric vehicles with power output under 160 kW. While the standard Model Y typically exceeds that threshold, Tesla temporarily software-limited the base Model Y RWD to meet the requirement.

This technical adjustment allowed the vehicle to qualify for a much lower tax rate, significantly reducing the vehicle's price and sparking a surge in demand.

This surge in sales provided Turkish consumers with more affordable access to Tesla vehicles, at least temporarily, thanks to the lower tax rate, a rare opportunity in a market where EVs are typically more expensive. However, the benefit was short-lived due to the government closing the loophole.

While buyers who acted quickly gained from significant cost savings, future consumers may face higher prices now that the tax has been raised, potentially limiting broader EV adoption.

On a larger scale, the temporary boost in EV sales likely had a positive environmental impact by accelerating the shift away from internal combustion vehicles, even if only briefly.

According to Electrek, Tesla's global sales have been under pressure in 2025, with a reported 40% decline in European sales compared to previous months.

Commenters have had mixed reactions to Tesla's strategy.

One praised the move, saying, "Smart move by Tesla," while another was more critical: "I've been wondering why sales in Turkey spiked like crazy. I thought someone fudged the numbers, turns out they just scammed the government."

In response, another commenter offered a different perspective: "I wouldn't say they 'scammed' the government. The government set a threshold, and Tesla sold a car that slipped just beneath it."

