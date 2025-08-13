Tesla owner in disbelief after reviewing unsettling footage: 'File a police report'

A post on the Tesla Model Y subreddit has highlighted a shocking incident: a night shift security guard was caught on camera apparently urinating on the original poster's car.

The footage was captured by Tesla's Sentry Mode, a built-in security feature that uses the car's external cameras and sensors to monitor for suspicious activity while the vehicle is parked and locked.

The post is two years old, demonstrating that public criticism of Tesla isn't new. But in a year when the automaker has been associated, fairly or not, with chief executive officer Elon Musk's political involvement, there have been a number of incidents targeting Teslas and their owners.

Some are concerned that dislike of the well-known company's leadership could slow wider electric vehicle adoption and progress toward a more sustainable future. Vandalism of EVs and their charging infrastructure could create fear and frustration among current owners and even discourage new buyers, making the transition away from gas and oil that much harder at a time when reducing our reliance on fossil fuels is urgent.

Meanwhile, those looking to pursue EV adoption can rest assured that going electric can bring both economic and environmental benefits — and that they have options. With a growing variety of EV brands on the market, each offering different attributes, there's no need for prospective buyers to feel limited to any one maker.

There are also more charging options than ever before.

Switching from a traditional car to an EV can already help drivers reduce costs by cutting gas and related maintenance. But EVs can become even cleaner and more affordable when charged using solar energy.

Commenters expressed frustration over the act of vandalism, along with empathy for the car owner. Many encouraged them to "file a police report."

One commenter wrote, "I don't get this. There is no reason to hate Tesla and Tesla owners."

Another added, "I had no idea this was a thing. Just trying to imagine what satisfaction you get by pissing on a car."

